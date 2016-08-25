MSI may ship 5 million graphics cards in 2016

Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 August 2016]

Micro-Star International (MSI) shipped two million graphics cards in the first half of 2016 and is likely to ship five million units in the whole year, growing 31.6% on year, for an operating profit of NT$1.5 billion (US$47.2 million), according to industry sources.

MSI's large growth in 2016 graphics card shipments will be mainly because graphics cards equipped with Nvidia GPUs have reached a global market share of nearly 80%, the sources said. In addition, the large growth will be partly due to gaming notebook sales which have boosted its brand image, the sources indicated. MSI aims to ship 1.2 million gaming notebooks in 2016, increasing 33.3% on year, for an operating profit of NT$3 billion, the sources noted.

MSI has been competitive with Asustek Computer, the globally largest motherboard and graphics card vendor, in Europe, Japan and Taiwan, the sources said.