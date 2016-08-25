Semi, LCD equipment maker Gallant to see EPS double in 2016, says paper

EDN, August 25; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 August 2016]

Semiconductor and LCD equipment supplier Gallant Precision Machining is expected to see its EPS more than double on year to reach NT$3 in 2016, buoyed by improved order visibility, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Gallant has seen its order visibility extend to the first half of 2017 as China-based flat panel makers have continued to expand their 8.5G production lines, EDN said.

The company posted an EPS of NT$1.27 in the second quarter of 2016, ramping the EPS of the first half of the year to NT$1.48, compared to NT$1.2 for all of 2015.

Gross margin for the January-June period of 2016 reached 32.14%, a significant improvement from 25.54% of a year earlier.

Accumulated 2016 revenues through July totaled NT$2.357 billion (US$74.196 million), increasing 18.9% from a year ago.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.15 to close at NT$23.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the August 25 session. The August 25 closing price represented an increase of 73% from the NT$13.70 recorded in mid-May.