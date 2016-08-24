Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 21:01 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Taiwan FTC approves acquisition of HMI by ASML
Alexandria Chou, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 24 August 2016]

Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has approved the planned acquisition of Taiwan-based Hermes Microvision (HMI) by Netherlands-based ASML, stating the deal complies with fair trade rules and regulations set by the government.

ASML's semiconductor lithography equipment and HMI's electron beam (e-beam) inspection tools are applied to different stages of manufacturing, and therefore cannot be substituted for each other, the FTC said. The motive of the merger is diversification, it concluded.

ASML has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of HMI for about NT$100 billion (US$3.1 billion). The transaction will entitle each HMI shareholder to receive NT$1,410 per share in cash.

Also as part of the deal reached between ASML and HMI, Hermes-Epitek (HEC), HMI's largest shareholder, and certain HMI officers will use part of the proceeds from the sale of their HMI shares to subscribe to 5.9 million new ASML shares at NT$3,106 per share via private placement.

ASML's HMI acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2016.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link