More notebook vendors adopt on-board memory for Apollo Lake-based models
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 24 August 2016]

Notebook vendors have mostly adopted on-board memory designs in place of DIMMs to make their Intel Apollo Lake-based notebooks as slim as possible, according to sources from Taiwan's notebook supply chain.

Meanwhile, the ratio of new notebooks using LPDDR4 has also increased as vendors have continued to make efforts to minimize power consumption, improve performance, while prolonging battery life, said the sources.

Acer has two new ultra-thin notebooks, the Aspire S 15 and S 17, both featuring a thickness of less than 17mm, which it will showcase at September's IFA show, indicated the sources.

Other vendors, including Lenovo, Asustek Computer, HP and Dell are also expected to focus on ultra-thin notebooks and 2-in-1 models for the second half of 2016, added the sources.

Shipments of Intel's 14nm Apollo Lake CPUs, which feature low-power consumption, high performance and reduced sizes, will gain more momentum in the fourth quarter of 2016 as demand from notebook vendors has been picking up, said the sources.

