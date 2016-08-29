Taipei, Monday, August 29, 2016 16:48 (GMT+8)
EU cancels MIP status of Neo Solar Power, Motech China subsidiaries, say reports
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

The European Union (EU) has removed China-based subsidiaries established by Taiwan-based Neo Solar Power and Motech Industries from the MIP (minimum import price) framework, according to China-based media reports.

The EU imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidization tariffs on China-based PV module makers in 2013, but later reached an agreement to set an import quota and a minimum import price for China-produced PV modules in lieu of the tariffs. The MIP framework is based on the Bloomberg average international price for PV modules.

In 2015, the EU investigated Taiwan- and Malaysia-based solar cell or PV module makers suspected of providing false production origin certificates, enabling China-based PV module makers to circumvent the MIP restrictions. 21 Taiwan-based makers were subsequently cleared in the anti-circumvention investigation.

Because Neo Solar Power and Motech can directly export Taiwan-produced PV modules to Europe without being subject to MIP restrictions, the EU sees it unnecessary to put their China-based subsidiaries under the MIP framework.

