Calin relying on automotive lenses for growth
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Thursday 25 January 2018

Optical lens maker Calin Technology has revealed it has shifted its focus from digital camera applications to automotive ones for business growth.

With in-house production of aspherical glass molding lens pieces, Calin has been competing for orders for automotive applications for rear parking assistance systems, around-view cameras, lane departure warning systems, car movement video recorders and head-up displays. Calin has become an automotive lens supplier for 7-8 of the globally top-10 automotive lens module OEMs for US-, Japan-, South Korea- and China-based automakers.

Calin shipped two million automotive lenses in 2017 and expects to ship three million units in 2018. Calin saw the digital camera segment account for 65% of its 2017 consolidated revenues, and others - automotive cameras, projectors, surveillance cameras and IP cameras - account for 35%. The revenues for the latter in 2018 are likely to grow by over 50% on year and take up 50% of the year's revenues.

Calin had reported net loss per share of NT$0.36 (US$0.0116) in 2014, NT$1.14 in 2015 and NT$0.48 in 2016 before recording net EPS of NT$0.06 for the first three quarters of 2017. It is likely to swing into profitability in 2017.

Various optical lenses produced by Calin Technology

Calin Technology's products
Photo: Digitimes file photo

