Calin relying on automotive lenses for growth

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical lens maker Calin Technology has revealed it has shifted its focus from digital camera applications to automotive ones for business growth.

With in-house production of aspherical glass molding lens pieces, Calin has been competing for orders for automotive applications for rear parking assistance systems, around-view cameras, lane departure warning systems, car movement video recorders and head-up displays. Calin has become an automotive lens supplier for 7-8 of the globally top-10 automotive lens module OEMs for US-, Japan-, South Korea- and China-based automakers.

Calin shipped two million automotive lenses in 2017 and expects to ship three million units in 2018. Calin saw the digital camera segment account for 65% of its 2017 consolidated revenues, and others - automotive cameras, projectors, surveillance cameras and IP cameras - account for 35%. The revenues for the latter in 2018 are likely to grow by over 50% on year and take up 50% of the year's revenues.

Calin had reported net loss per share of NT$0.36 (US$0.0116) in 2014, NT$1.14 in 2015 and NT$0.48 in 2016 before recording net EPS of NT$0.06 for the first three quarters of 2017. It is likely to swing into profitability in 2017.

Calin Technology's products

Photo: Digitimes file photo