Mozilla cuts employees in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Mozilla has recently cut the number of staff in the Taiwan office as the web browser developer is shifting its focus to meet the unique needs of consumers in emerging markets across Asia, according to a company statement.

About a dozen of Mozilla's employees in Taiwan were affected, according to sources familiar with the development. They were previously working on Gecko, a free and open-source software tool being used by different applications to display web pages, indicated the sources.

Mozilla said that it will outline soon how the Taiwan office will refocus its efforts on creating customized products and services that will enable consumers in Asia access better online experiences.

Mozilla's Firefox web browser currently has a market share of 6%, far behind Chrome's 55%, according to data compiled by StatCounter.

