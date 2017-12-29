Chipmakers to cash in on growing use of USB Type-C in 3C devices

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

With USB Type-C interface increasingly applied to smartphones, PCs and notebooks, the global Type-C chip market is very likely to double in 2018, and chip suppliers able to offer total chipset solutions to meet customer requirements for varied product designs will be in a position to cash in on the explosive market demand, according to industry sources.

Taiwan analog IC designers said that Type-C connector interface is slim and sleek tailored to fit mobile device product designs, and yet robust enough for laptops and tablets. The interface boasts such advantages as reversible plug orientation and cable direction, fast transmission speed and good charging performance.

Despite the advantages, Type-C interface devices involve high costs in designs, power management (PWM) chips, and related components and wiring materials, making them unable to be mass applied to 3C products in the past, IC design houses continued.

But since the second half of 2017, they indicated, Type-C interface designs have been increasingly adopted in 3C products, as chip suppliers, hardware vendors and production contractors have joined forces to work out more affordable solutions.

Industry watchers revealed that MOSFET chips and electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection components offer great business opportunities for chip suppliers, as such chips and protective components are badly needed to support power delivery and fast power charging of Type-C connectors.

They continued that in order to win orders for Type-C related chips, suppliers must be able to offer customized design services, and this will be a major challenge to their capabilities of integrating analog ICs, MOSFET chips, and PWM ICs.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017