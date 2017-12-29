NARLabs exhibiting AI-based earthquake early warning system

Chloe Liao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The National Center for Research on Earthquake Engineering under National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs) is showcasing an AI (artificial intelligence)-based earthquake early warning system at the Future Tech 2017 exhibition taking place in Taipei during December 28-30.

The system hikes accuracy of earthquake prediction using deep learning technology, the center said. Through sensors installed on the ground and at steel structure of buildings for collaborative monitoring and judgment, the system can detect microseismic P-waves which are transmitted at high speeds and not felt by people, the center noted. Upon detecting microseismic P-waves, the system can predict magnitudes of subsequent earthquakes at different areas in three seconds and accordingly send early warning for residents to take shelf as well as buildings and facilities to take disaster-preventive measures, the center indicated.

The system can be used in smart city, smart home and smart disaster-prevention solutions and help manufacturers, security service providers, building management undertakers to prepare against earthquakes, the center noted.

In addition, the center is showcasing a monitoring system for examining the structure of buildings hit by earthquake. The system can come out with evaluation on the safety of building structure in five minutes after earthquake breaks out, the center indicated.

NARLabs showcasing AI-based earthquake early warning system

Photo: Chloe Liao, Digitimes, December 2017