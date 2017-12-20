IoT platform operator PTC to set up reality lab

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 December 2017]

US-based IoT platform operator PTC has announced a plan to set up a Reality Lab to develop related AR, VR and MR applications in line with the Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing development trend, according to company sources.

Under the plan, the Reality Lab will invite professional talent from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to help PTC with education, training, product design, and value chain management to boost its overall competitiveness in the VR application field. PTC has recently purchased the Vuforia technology platform from Qualcomm, making it the world's largest VR platform company.

PTC said that for the manufacturing sector, how to utilize industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology platform to integrate digital and physical operations, and incorporate machine learning and big data analysis to achieve smart manufacturing have become a common direction for their future development. This will also serve as a major foundation for manufacturers to boost the efficiency of their value chains through the design, production and management aspects.

In order to meet the requirements for industrial development, PTC has undergone rapid transformations through its existing software platforms including ThingWorx and PLM, as well as incorporating Vuforia and IIoT platforms, so as to allow its products and services to help customers better meet market competitions.

In terms of IIoT platforms, PTC's Kepware software can directly convert its products into IIoT devices and then incorporate big data analysis into the devices. The company has readied solutions that can connect numerous data islands and then analyze the data into valuable information for users to access the digital world through AR and other media.

PTC said that the applications of AR VR and MR will become an important watershed for transformation toward smart manufacturing, as they will allow big data collected through the IIoT platforms to be better utilized and developed, and will serve as an important medium for seamless integration of digital and physical operations. The company expects VR and AR applications to see major breakthroughs in assisting in product development, manufacturing and demonstration.