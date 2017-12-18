Taipei, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 00:34 (GMT+8)
Oracle acquires Aconex
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 December 2017]

Oracle has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Aconex, a cloud-based solution that manages team collaboration for construction projects, for about US$1.2 billion.

The Aconex project collaboration solution digitally connects owners, builders and other teams, providing complete visibility and management of data, documents and costs across all stages of a construction project lifecycle, according to Oracle. Aconex has been used in over US$1 trillion in projects across 70,000 user organizations in over 70 countries, it added.

The Oracle Construction and Engineering Cloud already offers customers solutions for planning, scheduling and delivering large-scale projects. Together, Oracle and Aconex will provide an end-to-end offering for project management and delivery that enables customers to effectively plan, build, and operate construction projects.

"Delivering projects on time and on budget are the highest strategic imperatives for any construction and engineering organization," said Mike Sicilia, SVP and GM, Construction and Engineering Global Business Unit, Oracle. "With the addition of Aconex, we significantly advance our vision of offering the most comprehensive cloud-based project management solution for this US$14 trillion industry."

"The Aconex and Oracle businesses are a great, natural fit and highly complementary in terms of vision, product, people and geography," said Leigh Jasper, founder and CEO, Aconex. "As co-founders of Aconex, both Rob Phillpot and I remain committed to the business and are excited about the opportunity to advance our collective vision on a larger scale, and the benefits this combination will deliver to our customers."

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018, subject to Aconex shareholder approval and certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
