JD Logistics looks to smart logistics

Claire Sung, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 December 2017]

Global logistics operations are expected to enter into a new era, in which the entire logistics process flows are likely to be carried out under unmanned and yet smart environment to deliver goods in a more efficient and accurate manner, while meeting customer demand, according to Wang Zhen-hui, CEO of JD Logistics, a JD.com company.

Along with extension of retail operations from retail stores to online and to e-commerce, supply chain's center of power has also shifted from manufacturers to channel distributors, and then to consumers, and therefore, logistics operations are increasingly being designed to be based on consumers' experience.

Now, online shopping has become popular, drone-based deliveries have come out of laboratory testing into normal operations, and AI (artificial intelligence), big data, robots have been widely used in e-commerce operation.

Logistics operations in the future should also be characterized by shortened supply chains. Currently, a merchandise item is transported at least five times on average from factories to consumers. JD Logistics, through nationwide integrated warehousing and delivery networks, has shortened transportation process to two times on average, enabling to deliver over 90% of orders to consumers within 24 hours.

JD Logistics has also deployed unmanned warehouses, drones, robots and autonomous pick-ups for its logistics operations and has set up unmanned delivery stations. JD Logistics currently operates 5.3 million SKUs (stock keeping units) and more than 500 large warehouses around China.