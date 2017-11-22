Asustek top Taiwan-based global brand in 2017

Asustek Computer has been appraised as the most valuable Taiwan-based global brand in 2017 for the fifth consecutive year, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Taiwan's Institute of Economic Research was responsible for coordinating the appraisal and UK-based Interbrand was commissioned to value brands based on its international appraisal system, MOEA said.
The 20 largest Taiwan-based global brands have total brand value of US$9.513 billion, growing 2.92% on year.
Top-10 Taiwan-based global brands by value, 2017 (US$m)
Brand
Company
Brand value
Y/Y
Asus
Asustek
1,678
(4.00%)
Trend Micro
Trend Micro
1.405
3.31%
Want-Want
Want Want China Holdings
929
(9.72%)
CTBC
CTBC Financial Holding
531
4.94%
Giant
Giant Manufacturing
486
2.10%
Advantech
Advantech
484
11.01%
Cathay Financial Holdings
Cathay Financial Holdings
414
NA
85 Daily Cafe
Gourmet Master
404
16.09%
Acer
Acer
396
(7.04%)
MediaTek
MediaTek
384
1.87%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017