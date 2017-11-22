Taipei, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 17:20 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Asustek top Taiwan-based global brand in 2017
Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Asustek Computer has been appraised as the most valuable Taiwan-based global brand in 2017 for the fifth consecutive year, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Taiwan's Institute of Economic Research was responsible for coordinating the appraisal and UK-based Interbrand was commissioned to value brands based on its international appraisal system, MOEA said.

The 20 largest Taiwan-based global brands have total brand value of US$9.513 billion, growing 2.92% on year.

Top-10 Taiwan-based global brands by value, 2017 (US$m)

Brand

Company

Brand value

Y/Y

Asus

Asustek

1,678

(4.00%)

Trend Micro

Trend Micro

1.405

3.31%

Want-Want

Want Want China Holdings

929

(9.72%)

CTBC

CTBC Financial Holding

531

4.94%

Giant

Giant Manufacturing

486

2.10%

Advantech

Advantech

484

11.01%

Cathay Financial Holdings

Cathay Financial Holdings

414

NA

85 Daily Cafe

Gourmet Master

404

16.09%

Acer

Acer

396

(7.04%)

MediaTek

MediaTek

384

1.87%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link