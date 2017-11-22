Asustek top Taiwan-based global brand in 2017

Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Asustek Computer has been appraised as the most valuable Taiwan-based global brand in 2017 for the fifth consecutive year, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Taiwan's Institute of Economic Research was responsible for coordinating the appraisal and UK-based Interbrand was commissioned to value brands based on its international appraisal system, MOEA said.

The 20 largest Taiwan-based global brands have total brand value of US$9.513 billion, growing 2.92% on year.

Top-10 Taiwan-based global brands by value, 2017 (US$m) Brand Company Brand value Y/Y Asus Asustek 1,678 (4.00%) Trend Micro Trend Micro 1.405 3.31% Want-Want Want Want China Holdings 929 (9.72%) CTBC CTBC Financial Holding 531 4.94% Giant Giant Manufacturing 486 2.10% Advantech Advantech 484 11.01% Cathay Financial Holdings Cathay Financial Holdings 414 NA 85 Daily Cafe Gourmet Master 404 16.09% Acer Acer 396 (7.04%) MediaTek MediaTek 384 1.87%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017