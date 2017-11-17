Taipei, Friday, November 17, 2017 21:48 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Scientech to post record 4Q17 revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 November 2017]

Taiwan-based Scientech is likely to see its fourth-quarter revenues climb to a record high with profits rising over 30% sequentially, as its wafer reclaim business has enjoyed strong customer demand, according to a Taipei-based Central News Agency (CNA) report.

Scientech also sells chipmaking equipment, and the business has entered its busy season, the report cited market watchers as indicating.

Scientech's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 are expected to beat the previous record of NT$922 million (US$30.6 million) reached in the first quarter of 2016, said the report. Net profits for fourth-quarter 2017 will also exceed the NT$100 million mark.

Scientech saw its net profits increase 17% sequentially and 54% on year to NT$86.14 million in the third quarter of 2017, with EPS coming to NT$1.06. Gross margin climbed 6.3pp on quarter to 37.91%.

Scientech posted revenues of NT$290 million in October 2017, up 6.3% from a year earlier and 1% on month. Revenues for the first 10 months of 2017 totaled NT$2.72 billion, down 5.8% on year

Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link