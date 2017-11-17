Scientech to post record 4Q17 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 November 2017]

Taiwan-based Scientech is likely to see its fourth-quarter revenues climb to a record high with profits rising over 30% sequentially, as its wafer reclaim business has enjoyed strong customer demand, according to a Taipei-based Central News Agency (CNA) report.

Scientech also sells chipmaking equipment, and the business has entered its busy season, the report cited market watchers as indicating.

Scientech's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 are expected to beat the previous record of NT$922 million (US$30.6 million) reached in the first quarter of 2016, said the report. Net profits for fourth-quarter 2017 will also exceed the NT$100 million mark.

Scientech saw its net profits increase 17% sequentially and 54% on year to NT$86.14 million in the third quarter of 2017, with EPS coming to NT$1.06. Gross margin climbed 6.3pp on quarter to 37.91%.

Scientech posted revenues of NT$290 million in October 2017, up 6.3% from a year earlier and 1% on month. Revenues for the first 10 months of 2017 totaled NT$2.72 billion, down 5.8% on year