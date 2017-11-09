Taipei, Thursday, November 9, 2017 15:36 (GMT+8)
I-Chiun losses continue in 3Q17
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

I-Chiun Precision Industry, a maker of lead frames used in LED packaging, recorded continued net operating loss of NT$42.4 million (US$1.4 million) for third-quarter 2017 mainly arising from price competition for SMD lead frames in the China market, the company has disclosed.

The worsening price competition has prompted I-Chiun to stop SMD lead frame production and shift capacity to lamp and photo coupler lead frames at its factory in Kunshan, eastern China, the company said at a November 8 investors conference.

I-Chiun posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.051 billion, gross margin of 7.14%, net loss of NT$34.0 million and net loss per share of NT$0.20 for the third quarter. For January-September, I-Chiun recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.143 billion, gross margin of 9.17%, net operating loss of NT$70.7 million, net loss of NT$107.5 million and net loss per share of NT$0.58.

The China market accounted for 62.77% of the third-quarter consolidated revenues, Taiwan 25.28%, South Korea 4.59% and Thailand 4.72%. Of the product lines, lamp lead frames accounted for 30.12% of the revenues, SMD lead frames 28.90%, TV light bars 25.79%, ceramic circuit boards produced by its subsidiary Ecocera Optronics 1.58%.

I-Chiun holds a 76.63% stake in Ecocera, which produces ceramic circuit boards for LED lighting products and flashes of smartphones.

I-Chiun's consolidated revenues reached NT$331.7 million in October, declining 8.92% sequentially and 10.06% on year, and those of NT$3.473 billion for January-October dipped 15.75% on year.

