Valeo joins ISELED Alliance

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 22 September 2017]

ISELED, an open alliance formed to develop and market an innovative in-vehicle LED lighting concept within a full ecosystem, has announced that Valeo has joined it as its new member.

Valeo will take place alongside the other partners of the ISELED alliance: Inova Semiconductors, Dominant Opto Technologies, Lucie Labs, NXP, TE Connectivity and Pforzheim University.

ISELED operates as an ecosystem for innovative in-vehicle digital LED lighting, with partners working together to create a complete solution including hardware and software. The core concept integrates a smart LED driver with three color LEDs into a tiny package, which reduces costs, simplifies control, and expands the functionality of LED lighting and display solutions, according to the alliance.

Christophe Le Ligne, director for R&D and Product Marketing at Valeo Visibility Systems, said, "Valeo is pleased to join ISELED, to bring its know-how in lighting systems to the alliance and to contribute to the emergence of new innovative LED solutions. "

Robert Kraus, CEO at Inova Semiconductors, noted, "Valeo is a recognized technology innovator in many areas, including automotive interior and exterior lighting. With operations in 32 countries, it brings a truly global scale to the ISELED Alliance."