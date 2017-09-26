Aemulus rolls out 5G test solutions

Tuesday 26 September 2017

Malaysia-based automated test equipment (ATE) company Aemulus has announced the availability of its new test solutions for 5G wireless.

Headquartered in Penang, Aemulus has 60% of its revenues generated from the Southeast Asia market. The company expects to grow revenues generated from Taiwan and other East Asia countries to 50% as a proportion of company revenues.

Aemulus also expressed optimism about ATE demand for automotive electronics and IoT applications in addition to 5G. For example, demand for wireless communications chips such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, power amplifiers, switch ICs, low noise amplifiers (LNA) and front-end module (FEM) will be driven further by IoT applications.

Aemulus recently introduced its third-generation radio-frequency (RF) FEM tester, Amoeba AMB7600-S, which was showcased at SEMICON Taiwan 2017 in early September.

Broadcom and Skyworks are reportedly among Aemulus' main customers. The ATE solution provider has also cut into the supply chain of major outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies such as Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET), according to industry sources.

Aemulus Far East GM Sean Lin.

