Appier obtains investment of US$33 million in series C round, says paper
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

Taiwan-based AI (artificial intelligence)-based application developer Appier has raised venture capital funds of US$33 million in series C round from Japan-based SoftBank and LINE, South Korea-based Naver (LINE's parent company), Singapore-based Singapore Economic Development Board Investments (EDBI) and Hong Kong-based AMTD Group, according to the Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News.

Appier has developed CrossX Programmatic Platform using AI algorithm to analyze consumer behavior, helping enterprises undertake digital marketing. Its Aixon Platform helps enterprises analyze data and make predictions and decisions.

Appier's AI application development will focus on platforms for helping enterprises prepare business strategies in the future, the paper cited the company as indicating.

In addition to the existing R&D center in Taiwan, Appier will set up another in Singapore.

Appier obtained venture capital investment of US$6 million from US-based Sequoia Capital in series A round and US$42.5 million in series B round.

