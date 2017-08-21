Taipei, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 00:43 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Ligitek expected to turn profitable in 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 21 August 2017]

LED packaging service provider Ligitek Electronics suffered net losses for six consecutive years from 2011 to 2016 but its business in 2017 is expected to swing to profitability.

Ligitek posted consolidated revenues of NT$438.3 million (US$14.4 million), gross margin of 29.68%, net operating profit of NT$31.2 million, net profit of NT$5.1 million and net EPS of NT$0.04 for January-June 2017.

Currently, LED edge-type backlighting for high-end gaming PCs and notebooks accounts for 35% of consolidated revenues and 65% for LED devices used in displays, wireless sensors and server invisible-light sensors. Ligitek has begun shipping newly-developed infrared LED modules for night-time surveillance systems in small volumes, with shipments to increase in 2018.

Ligitek also sold some land and buildings at its factory in Kunshan, eastern China, in second-quarter 2017 and plans to sell all land and buildings at its factory in Guangzhou, southern China, at the end of 2017.

Realtime news

  • TowerJazz and Tacoma announce partnership for 8-inch fab in China

    Bits + chips | 7h 2min ago

  • Digitimes Research: AR players shift focus to develop platform products

    Before Going to Press | 3h 17min ago

  • Taiwan market: Smartphone-based credit card payment to be launched

    Before Going to Press | 3h 19min ago

  • Fujitsu plans to sell its handset business

    Before Going to Press | 3h 27min ago

  • China market: Smartphone vendors ready to launch all-screen models

    Before Going to Press | 3h 33min ago

  • Asustek, Acer to roll out Coffee Lake-based notebooks starting September

    Before Going to Press | 3h 33min ago

  • China market: DPVR unseats HTC as VR headset leader in 2Q17, says Canalys

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • Winbond announces equipment purchases

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • Copper foil maker Co-Tech net profits hit record high for 4th consecutive quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 49min ago

  • LTPS panel makers look to develop more target markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link