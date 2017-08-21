Ligitek expected to turn profitable in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 21 August 2017]

LED packaging service provider Ligitek Electronics suffered net losses for six consecutive years from 2011 to 2016 but its business in 2017 is expected to swing to profitability.

Ligitek posted consolidated revenues of NT$438.3 million (US$14.4 million), gross margin of 29.68%, net operating profit of NT$31.2 million, net profit of NT$5.1 million and net EPS of NT$0.04 for January-June 2017.

Currently, LED edge-type backlighting for high-end gaming PCs and notebooks accounts for 35% of consolidated revenues and 65% for LED devices used in displays, wireless sensors and server invisible-light sensors. Ligitek has begun shipping newly-developed infrared LED modules for night-time surveillance systems in small volumes, with shipments to increase in 2018.

Ligitek also sold some land and buildings at its factory in Kunshan, eastern China, in second-quarter 2017 and plans to sell all land and buildings at its factory in Guangzhou, southern China, at the end of 2017.