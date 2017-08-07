China market: Handset vendor Transsion setting up new headquarters

Jean Chu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 7 August 2017]

China-based handset vendor Transsion Holding, a major handset vendor in the Africa market, has kicked off the construction of its new headquarters in Shenzhen, China recently.

The new building project will occupy a total construction area of 75,000 square meters and will cost more than CNY500 million (US$74.36 million), the company said. The building is slated for completion in 2020 and will commence operation in early 2021.

The company has a production capacity for 400,000 handsets a day from its three factories globally. Established in 2006, cumulative sales of handsets have reached over 246 million units, said the company.

Transsion shipped 80 million handsets globally in 2016, making it the largest handset exporter in China in the year. Transsion also ranked as the top handset vendor in Africa in 2016, accounting for a nearly 40% share, according to IDC data.

The company has been marketing its mobile devices under TECNO, itel and Infinix brands.

Transsion signs a contract for building its new headquarters

Photo: Company