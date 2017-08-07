Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:57 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
China market: Handset vendor Transsion setting up new headquarters
Jean Chu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 7 August 2017]

China-based handset vendor Transsion Holding, a major handset vendor in the Africa market, has kicked off the construction of its new headquarters in Shenzhen, China recently.

The new building project will occupy a total construction area of 75,000 square meters and will cost more than CNY500 million (US$74.36 million), the company said. The building is slated for completion in 2020 and will commence operation in early 2021.

The company has a production capacity for 400,000 handsets a day from its three factories globally. Established in 2006, cumulative sales of handsets have reached over 246 million units, said the company.

Transsion shipped 80 million handsets globally in 2016, making it the largest handset exporter in China in the year. Transsion also ranked as the top handset vendor in Africa in 2016, accounting for a nearly 40% share, according to IDC data.

The company has been marketing its mobile devices under TECNO, itel and Infinix brands.

Transsion signs contract to buld new headquarters

Transsion signs a contract for building its new headquarters
Photo: Company

Realtime news

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Bits + chips | 5h 2min ago

  • Macronix intros new OctaFlash to power instant-on applications

    Bits + chips | 5h 4min ago

  • Nvidia invests in China self-driving startup

    IT + CE | 5h 6min ago

  • Darfon nets NT$0.82 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

  • NSP sees net loss per share of NT$1.83 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • GET sees net loss per share of NT$1.63 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • CPT, HannStar July revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • NVM IP provider eMemory optimistic about 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 24min ago

  • Foxconn to work with Rockwell Automation for Wisconsin plants

    Before Going to Press | 5h 24min ago

  • Giga Solar July revenues down on year

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

  • GCS optimistic about GaAs demand for VCSEL, data center applications

    Before Going to Press | 6h 9min ago

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Before Going to Press | 6h 10min ago

  • Quanta Storage showcases own-brand SSD

    Before Going to Press | 6h 10min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link