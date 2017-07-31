China market: Gaming services in 1H17 valued at nearly CNY100 billion, says CADPA

Heemie Weng, Shanghai; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

Gaming service providers in the China market generated total revenues of CNY99.78 billion (US$14.51 billion) in the first half of 2017, growing 26.7% on year, and the corresponding 507 million users increased 3.6%, according to the China Audio-Video and Digital publishing Association (CADPA).

Of total revenues, PC-based online gaming services accounted for 32%, mobile online gaming 56.3%, Web gaming 8.5%, social gaming 2.4%, TV gaming 0.7% and single-console games for 0.1%. As of the end of June 2017, there were 434.8 million mobile gamers, 136.3 million PC-based online gamers and 246.9 million Web game players.

In particular, total revenues of CNY35.99 billion for e-sports gaming services accounted for 36.1% of total revenues and consisted of CNY18.34 billion PC-based online e-sports gaming and CNY17.65 billion for mobile e-sports gaming.

China-based game producers and gaming service providers recorded total domestic revenues of CNY69.37 billion for a combined market share of 69.52% and total revenues of CNY3.99 billion in overseas markets. 142 producers and gaming service providers are listed on stock markets in China, 16 are listed in Hong Kong and eight in the US.