CyberLink to launch new product line
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 July 2017]

Digital multimedia software solution developer CyberLink will launch its third product line: Work and suite of business-use communication tools for online presentations, meetings, seminars and education, in the third quarter of 2017, targeting small- to medium-size enterprises, independent professionals and educational service providers, chairman Jau Huang revealed at an investors conference on July 27.

CyberLink currently has two product lines, Play mainly for playing back video and audio content and Create for video/audio/photo editing, color grading and media management. CyberLink expects Work to be a main source of revenue growth, Huang said.

CyberLink is a leader in VR and AR technology and will be committed to developing AI applications for Play, Create and Work, Huang noted.

CyberLink recorded consolidated revenues of NT$442 million (US$14.6 million), net operating profit NT$160.2 million, net profit NT$68.7 million and net EPS NT$0.77 for the second quarter of 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$886.3 million, net operating profit NT$314.6 million, net profit NT$105 million and net EPS NT$1.16 for January-June.

The Play series accounted for 35% of January-June consolidated revenues and Create series for 65%. B2B shipments bundled with OEM hardware, accounted for 38% of consolidated revenues, and B2C direct sales to end users and licensing to enterprises and educational institutions 62%.

