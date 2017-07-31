Tight control over VPN services not affecting legal users, says China official

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

China is tightening crackdowns on illegal internet connections, including unauthorized VPN (virtual private network) services, but the move will not affect legal users of authorized VPN technology that can help them bypass the country's "Great Firewall," according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Zhang Feng, spokesman and general engineer of the Chinese ninistry, made the statement at a recent press conference in response to questions about China's VPN policy and business suspension of some VPN operators.

Zhang said that based on an MIIT notice released in early July, all special cable and VPN services in China need to obtain prior government approvals, otherwise they would be declared illegal and cracked down. The crackdown on unregulated Internet connections is aimed at strengthening cyberspace information security management, he added.

The new regulation is also designed to step up monitoring the Internet connection service market, maintain an orderly development of the market, and promote a healthy development of the Internet services industry, according to Zhang.

Under the regulation, those individuals and enterprises not qualified or authorized to run international telecom services will be curbed if they rent special international cables or utilize unauthorized VPNs to engage in illegal cross-border telecom services, Zhang said.

He stressed that domestic and international enterprises, as well as individuals using authorized VPNs to carry out cross-border business operations or interviews will not be affected by the rule.

It is a legal practice for some domestic trading companies or international businesses to file applications with authorized telecom firms offering international communication access services to rent special cables for their own in-house business uses, according to Zhang.

Different screening criteria for different internet businesses

Enterprises seeking to rent special Internet cables including VPN cables or to engage in basic or value-added telecom services should obtain government approvals before they can operate legally, Zhang said. Different requirements and screening criteria are applied to different Internet businesses. For instance, for those who want to engage in Big Data, cloud computing and data center operations, the criteria will focus on how they can safeguard the interests of consumers, such as how they can provide consumers with quality, long-term, and safe services.

In related development, MIIT statistics showed that as of the end of June 2017, all the cities in China had deployed optical networks, with a total of 2.99 million 4G base stations, a 4G penetration rate of 65% and 20M broadband subscribers commanding 86% of total broadband users in the country.

The same tallies indicated that as of the end of May 2017, there were over 300 million household subscribers of fixed broadband services, translating into a household penetration rate of 60.7%. The number of mobile broadband users soared past the one billion level, for a national penetration rate of 77.4%. Both penetration rates had attained their respective annual goals for 2017 ahead of schedule, according to MIIT sources.