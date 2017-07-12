Taipei, Thursday, July 13, 2017 13:55 (GMT+8)
Foxconn Technology sees increased June revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Metal-alloy chassis maker Foxconn Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.139 billion (US$335 million) for June, growing 58.43% on month and 67.05% on year.

Foxconn Technology has totaled NT$40.954 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 11.22% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxconn Technology totaled NT$80.634 billion in consolidated revenues, down 19.39% sequentially on year.

The company reportedly is a supplier of chassis for Apple's upcoming iPhones.

FTC: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

FTC: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jun-17

10,139

58.4%

67.1%

40,954

11.2%

May-17

6,400

15%

(1.2%)

30,815

0.2%

Apr-17

5,563

(11.8%)

(16.8%)

24,415

0.6%

Mar-17

6,305

44.4%

(2.6%)

18,852

7.2%

Feb-17

4,366

(46.6%)

(4.2%)

12,547

12.9%

Jan-17

8,181

51.6%

24.8%

8,181

24.8%

Dec-16

5,395

(35.6%)

(13.6%)

80,634

(19.4%)

Nov-16

8,374

9.1%

(12.5%)

75,239

(19.8%)

Oct-16

7,673

(2%)

(20.7%)

66,864

(20.6%)

Sep-16

7,832

2%

(23.8%)

59,192

(20.6%)

Aug-16

7,675

11.9%

(3%)

51,359

(20.1%)

Jul-16

6,860

13%

(5.3%)

43,684

(22.5%)

Jun-16

6,070

(6.3%)

5.5%

36,824

(25%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

