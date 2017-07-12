Foxconn Technology sees increased June revenues

Metal-alloy chassis maker Foxconn Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.139 billion (US$335 million) for June, growing 58.43% on month and 67.05% on year.
Foxconn Technology has totaled NT$40.954 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 11.22% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Foxconn Technology totaled NT$80.634 billion in consolidated revenues, down 19.39% sequentially on year.
The company reportedly is a supplier of chassis for Apple's upcoming iPhones.
FTC: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
10,139
|
58.4%
|
67.1%
|
40,954
|
11.2%
May-17
|
6,400
|
15%
|
(1.2%)
|
30,815
|
0.2%
Apr-17
|
5,563
|
(11.8%)
|
(16.8%)
|
24,415
|
0.6%
Mar-17
|
6,305
|
44.4%
|
(2.6%)
|
18,852
|
7.2%
Feb-17
|
4,366
|
(46.6%)
|
(4.2%)
|
12,547
|
12.9%
Jan-17
|
8,181
|
51.6%
|
24.8%
|
8,181
|
24.8%
Dec-16
|
5,395
|
(35.6%)
|
(13.6%)
|
80,634
|
(19.4%)
Nov-16
|
8,374
|
9.1%
|
(12.5%)
|
75,239
|
(19.8%)
Oct-16
|
7,673
|
(2%)
|
(20.7%)
|
66,864
|
(20.6%)
Sep-16
|
7,832
|
2%
|
(23.8%)
|
59,192
|
(20.6%)
Aug-16
|
7,675
|
11.9%
|
(3%)
|
51,359
|
(20.1%)
Jul-16
|
6,860
|
13%
|
(5.3%)
|
43,684
|
(22.5%)
Jun-16
|
6,070
|
(6.3%)
|
5.5%
|
36,824
|
(25%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017