Foxconn Technology sees increased June revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Metal-alloy chassis maker Foxconn Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.139 billion (US$335 million) for June, growing 58.43% on month and 67.05% on year.

Foxconn Technology has totaled NT$40.954 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 11.22% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxconn Technology totaled NT$80.634 billion in consolidated revenues, down 19.39% sequentially on year.

The company reportedly is a supplier of chassis for Apple's upcoming iPhones.

FTC: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 10,139 58.4% 67.1% 40,954 11.2% May-17 6,400 15% (1.2%) 30,815 0.2% Apr-17 5,563 (11.8%) (16.8%) 24,415 0.6% Mar-17 6,305 44.4% (2.6%) 18,852 7.2% Feb-17 4,366 (46.6%) (4.2%) 12,547 12.9% Jan-17 8,181 51.6% 24.8% 8,181 24.8% Dec-16 5,395 (35.6%) (13.6%) 80,634 (19.4%) Nov-16 8,374 9.1% (12.5%) 75,239 (19.8%) Oct-16 7,673 (2%) (20.7%) 66,864 (20.6%) Sep-16 7,832 2% (23.8%) 59,192 (20.6%) Aug-16 7,675 11.9% (3%) 51,359 (20.1%) Jul-16 6,860 13% (5.3%) 43,684 (22.5%) Jun-16 6,070 (6.3%) 5.5% 36,824 (25%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017