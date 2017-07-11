China may see commercial graphene applications in 5-10 years

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

China is making unrelenting efforts on the development of its graphene industry, but it still will take 5-10 years for the industry to achieve commercial applications of the new material before eventually reaching a mature development scale, according to industry sources.

As a new type of nano-material, graphene is touted as "black gold" or "king of new materials." It has many unusual properties, such as being about 200 times stronger than the strongest steel, nearly transparent, and able to efficiently conduct heat and electricity. Scientists even predict that graphene will completely change the 21st century as it may trigger a sweeping disruptive new technology and new industrial revolution.

Currently in China, the graphene industry remains at a nascent stage of concept introduction and initial industrialization, with related fabrication technologies having yet to mature and revolutionary products not available in the market.

This is despite the fact that numerous state-run academic and research bodies are actively proceeding with research and development of graphene applications, including Tsinghua University, University of Science and Technology of China, as well as the Institute of Physics, Institute of Metal Research, Ningbo Material Technology and Engineering Institute, and Institute of Coal Chemistry under Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Graphene applications R&D by academic units

These organizations have set up ad hoc R&D panels with strong financial support from the government, aiming to explore more graphene applications. So far, they have released research papers on materials science, nano technology, applied physics, and polymer physics associated with graphene applications.

On another front, most China enterprises now engaged in the graphene industry are operating on a small-to-medium scale, failing to reach a scale turning out graphne-related terminal products. And the lack of a sound industrial chain has constituted the biggest bottleneck plaguing the development of the graphene industry in China, industry sources said.

According to the 2016-2017 report on China's graphene development issued by China Economic Information Agency, the number of new corporate entrants into the graphene industry has hit a high of 700 over the past year, with 43% of them dedicated to R&D projects.

The annual report showed that Jiangsu Province, Guangdong Province and Shangdong Province are the top three locations of enterprises operating in the graphene industry, basically forming three clustering areas in the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei-Shangdong region.

Three major clustering areas

Among them, the Yangtz River Delta area boasts a relatively sound graphene industrial chain, with Jiangsu Province taking the lead in the number of applicants for graphene technology patents. The Pearl River Delta area witnesses a faster development in downstream graphene applications, especially in new energy, electrical heating and compound materials. As to enterprises operating in northern China, with Beijing as the center, they have pioneered the formation of graphene technology innovation platforms and industrial alliances, according to the same report.

The report continued that enterprises engaged in technical services command the largest portion, at 16%, of all China graphene-related businesses, followed by 10% for those engaged in applications, 7% for equipment production, and 4% for pure investment, among others.

The report said the global graphene market reached US$7.55 million in 2016, up from US$4.19 million in 2015, but is expected to surge sharply to US$2.1 billion in 2025.

At the 2017 World Graphene Innovation Conference held July 6 in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, Feng Guanping, honorary president of Jiangnan Graphene Research Institute, said that after 5-10 years of development from now, the graphene industry in China will see mature fabrication technologies and mass production of end products, while downstream demand will peak for graphene capacitors, touch screens, electronics devices and conductive electrodes.

Feng lamented that China's graphene application R&D efforts are focused on comparatively lower-end fields such as the use of additives, heat conductivity and electricity conductivity, with little attention paid to such medium- to high-end sectors as sensors, chips, and storage systems. He urged both the government and private sectors to invest more in developing a wider range of high-end graphene applications,.