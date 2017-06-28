Taiwan market: Chief Telecom debuts on emerging stock market

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

IP telecom service provider Chief Telecom, a subsidiary of Chunghwa Telecom, made its debut on Taiwan's Emerging Stock Board with an initial price of NT$85 (US$2.795) on June 28.

Chief Telecom currently has 50% of revenues coming from Internet-based services such as VPN leasing business. Revenues from related data center services account for another 30% and VoIP services 20%.

In 2016, the company saw its revenues increase 14% to NT$1.98 billion, while net profits grew 23% to NT$318 million. EPS for 2016 stood at NT$5.29 compared to NT$4.31 of a year ago.

For the first five months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$854.44 million, with a net profit of NT$146.11 million or NT$2.43 per share.