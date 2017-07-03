Solectron founder offers recipes to boost Taiwan tech strength

Colley Hwang, San Francisco; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

Winston H Chen founded Solectron in 1978. Under his leadership, the company grew into the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services provider with annual revenue of US$18 billion in 2000 and twice won National Quality Award from the US Department of Commerce in 1990s. In his first interview by Digitimes, Chen, who also once served on the boards of directors at Intel and Standard University, talks about the evolutions of the US high-tech industries and sheds light on how Taiwan can join the supply chains of global hi-tech heavyweights.

Chen, who graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering at Taiwan, National Cheng Kung University in 1964 and then earned his master's degree and PhD in applied mechanics at Harvard University, has witnessed the critical ups and downs of the US economic and industrial developments in the past four decades.

During the 1970-1990 period, Chen said, Japan’s economic power expanded rapidly, posing a great threat to the US. Japanese-made cars commanded a 33% share of the US market, reaching 23 million units a year, compared to sales of only 25,000 US-made cars in Japan. As a result, in 1991 Ford Motor posted a deficit of US$2.3 billion, and General Motors recorded much higher loss of US$4.5 billion.

This prompted the then US President George HW Bush to lead a delegation of 20 US business and industrial leaders to Asia in December 1991, seeking to solicit investors and explore trade opportunities in four Asian countries including Japan, according to Chen, who was then a member of the delegation.

Just one year later, the US economy started rebounding, with its GDP rising steadily to a high of US$18.3 trillion in 2016, more than three times Japan’s GDP peak of US$6 trillion recorded in 2012.

World’s top five high-tech giants all in the US

Chen said the turnaround was mainly driven by contributions from high-tech industries in the US. As of June 15 this year, the world’s top five enterprises in terms of market capitalization were all US-based tech firms, namely Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook, with their combined market values totaling US$2.845 trillion.

Furthermore, Chen continued, business opportunities associated with Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and Big Data are now dominated by US conglomerates, with Japan disappearing from the world’s top hi-tech business radar.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that high-tech firms now register a total labor force of 17 million, accounting for 12% of the total employed population in the country. In addition, high-tech enterprises currently comprise 29.1% of S&P500, far higher than a corresponding share of 6% registered in 1990, highlighting their heavyweight role in the US economy.

A further breakdown shows that information technology shares command 22.9% of S&P 500, followed by 3.5% for biotechnology shares, and 2.7% for online retailers. In terms of market capitalization, the top-5 listed firms, as mentioned above, are Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook, compared to the previous list of Exxon Mobil, Walmart, GE, Philip Morris, and AT&T as seen in 1992, according to Chen.

He said the US high-tech sector has kept rolling out impressive innovations and transformations over the past three decades, first leading the world in semiconductor development in the 1960-70s and then seeing the rise of PCs and software in the 1980s before experiencing the emergence of the Internet era dominated by online communications, social networking, and biological technologies in 1990s.

Five factors behind hi-tech success

Chen cited five major factors for the success of high-tech enterprises, namely innovation, venture capital, commercial operation mode, marketability of corporate shares, and management team.

In explaining how the factors work, Chen noted that Bill Gates of Microsoft did not invent PC OS; nor did Apple’s Steve Jobs invent PCs or smartphones. Neither did Yahoo’s Jerry Yang or Google’s Larry Page or Sergey worked out the search engines. Likewise, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg did not invent social networks. Tesla’s Elon Musk cannot claim to have inventged electric vehicles.

He continued that the development of innovation economy usually starts with the birth of innovative concepts, then undergoing the process of building new ventures, product design, production and marketing. In the process, the quality of fundraising and merger and acquisition strategies is likely to become a crucial factor affecting the marketability of corporate shares.

As Taiwan is not strong in innovation, venture capital, international marketing and fundraising, Chen suggested, it should make more efforts to take advantage of strong prowess in the areas of manufacturing, designing, parts and components to gain a greater presence in the global hi-tech supply chains. And priority can be given to the development of smart production and precision machines, he continued.

Fostering more quality suppliers

He said that Taiwan has its own world-class suppliers, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Foxconn (Hon Hai) and Largan Precision, but the government should foster more quality high-tech suppliers and help them develop into leading players in the world with higher global market shares, thus eventually boosting their contributions to the island’s GDP.

As service industries contribute 63% to Taiwan's GDP, Chen also proposed that the government also encourage service businesses to apply high technologies to upgrade service efficiency and develop innovative environments for banking, e-commerce, transportation, entertainment, medication, education and e-government.

In enhancing industrial strength, the government should also step up the introduction of foreign capital funds. In this regard, Israel offers the best practice for Taiwan to follow, Chen said, as since 1980, Israel has had around 250 enterprises listed on the NASDAQ, and in return, foreign enterprises have also set up over 250 research and development centers in Israel.

Finally, Chen highlighted the importance of the government mandating English as the second official language to enable Taiwanese people to use English in daily lives, facilitating their entry into international communities in the era of internationalization.

Winston H Chen, founder of Solectron

Photo: Colley Hwang, Digitimes, June 2017