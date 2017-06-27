Xcerra, Spirox reinstate agreement on sales and support operations in China and Taiwan

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Xcerra and Spirox have reinstated the distribution agreement assigning Spirox the exclusive rights for field sales, application engineering and customer service support operations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China, according to the companies.

Xcerra and Spirox will jointly develop a communication plan for interacting with customers and will work collaboratively so that the combined effort maximizes the growth opportunity for Xcerra’s semiconductor test products in the region, the companies said.

“Spirox is a valued partner and has played an important role in Xcerra’s growth in Taiwan and China. We truly believe that this agreement will allow us to continue to meet increased customer demand and we look forward to Spirox’s continued support in enhancing Xcerra’s position as a major player in this high growth region,” said Dave Tacelli, president and CEO of Xcerra.

Xcerra will continue its plan to establish and solely own and operate Xcerra Development Centers (XDC) in Shanghai, China and Zhubei, Hsinchu County, Taiwan. The XDCs are technical centers for customers in the regions and beyond. These centers will support certain of Xcerra’s activities in those regions, including system level engineering, advanced applications support, R&D, and business development. Further, each XDC will work closely with Xcerra’s product groups to help align Xcerra’s product roadmaps with local customers’ future high-volume production test requirements.

“Spirox and Xcerra have been close partners for the past 30 years and have collaborated to build up a strong position in the Greater China market. We are excited about continuing our relationship with Xcerra through an updated agreement that strengthens our relationship and better reflects the realities of today’s business environment," said David Sheu, president and CEO of Spirox. "With the addition of direct Xcerra resources through the XDCs in Taiwan and mainland China we believe Spirox engineers will greatly benefit from Xcerra’s presence as well as our customers."