Taipei, Thursday, June 29, 2017 05:00 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Xcerra, Spirox reinstate agreement on sales and support operations in China and Taiwan
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Xcerra and Spirox have reinstated the distribution agreement assigning Spirox the exclusive rights for field sales, application engineering and customer service support operations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China, according to the companies.

Xcerra and Spirox will jointly develop a communication plan for interacting with customers and will work collaboratively so that the combined effort maximizes the growth opportunity for Xcerra’s semiconductor test products in the region, the companies said.

“Spirox is a valued partner and has played an important role in Xcerra’s growth in Taiwan and China. We truly believe that this agreement will allow us to continue to meet increased customer demand and we look forward to Spirox’s continued support in enhancing Xcerra’s position as a major player in this high growth region,” said Dave Tacelli, president and CEO of Xcerra.

Xcerra will continue its plan to establish and solely own and operate Xcerra Development Centers (XDC) in Shanghai, China and Zhubei, Hsinchu County, Taiwan. The XDCs are technical centers for customers in the regions and beyond. These centers will support certain of Xcerra’s activities in those regions, including system level engineering, advanced applications support, R&D, and business development. Further, each XDC will work closely with Xcerra’s product groups to help align Xcerra’s product roadmaps with local customers’ future high-volume production test requirements.

“Spirox and Xcerra have been close partners for the past 30 years and have collaborated to build up a strong position in the Greater China market. We are excited about continuing our relationship with Xcerra through an updated agreement that strengthens our relationship and better reflects the realities of today’s business environment," said David Sheu, president and CEO of Spirox. "With the addition of direct Xcerra resources through the XDCs in Taiwan and mainland China we believe Spirox engineers will greatly benefit from Xcerra’s presence as well as our customers."

Realtime news

  • CMOS image sensor sales to reach another record high in 2017, says IC Insights

    Bits + chips | 6h 38min ago

  • Imec looking to deepen partnerships with China-based chipmakers

    Bits + chips | 6h 43min ago

  • Qualcomm announces advanced fingerprint scanning and authentication technology

    Bits + chips | 6h 47min ago

  • Powerchip opens JV fab in China

    Bits + chips | 6h 49min ago

  • Powerchip eyeing orders from Illumina

    Before Going to Press | 7h 31min ago

  • MWC Asia 2017: Lenovo showcases next-generation Moto Z2 smartphone

    Before Going to Press | 7h 48min ago

  • Laster Tech expects LED automotive lighting module shipments to jump 100%

    Before Going to Press | 7h 51min ago

  • Qualcomm expanding mobile chip offering for entry-level and mid-range smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 8h ago

  • MWC Asia 2017 opens, highlighting 5G technology

    Before Going to Press | 8h 18min ago

  • TSEC calls off plan to set up JV module plant

    Before Going to Press | 8h 36min ago

  • Taiwan market: Microsoft launches Surface Pro

    Before Going to Press | 8h 53min ago

  • China likely to become largest 5G market by 2025, says GSMA executive

    Before Going to Press | 9h 4min ago

  • ReneSolar to delist from NYSE

    Before Going to Press | 9h 31min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link