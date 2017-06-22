Taipei, Saturday, June 24, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Aspeed enjoys brisk BMC chip orders
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Server management SoC solution provider Aspeed Technology has obtained a pull-in of baseboard management controller (BMC) chip orders for new servers based on AMD's EPYC processor platform, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Aspeed's 2016 acquisition of Broadcom's Emulex Pilot chipset business unit has already buoyed shipments of its BMC chips. Aspeed has also become the major BMC chip supplier for servers based on the Intel Purley processor platform, and recently secured new BMC chip orders from ODM and OEM firms for their upcoming AMD EPYC-based servers, the report indicated, without citing its sources.

Market watchers expect Aspeed to enjoy revenue growth of about 20% sequentially in the third quarter with higher gross margin and profitability.

Aspeed has reported consolidated revenues of NT$133 million (US$4.37 million) for May 2017, up 25.7% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May came to NT$747 million, rising about 50% from a year earlier.

WCIT
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link