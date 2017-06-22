Aspeed enjoys brisk BMC chip orders

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Server management SoC solution provider Aspeed Technology has obtained a pull-in of baseboard management controller (BMC) chip orders for new servers based on AMD's EPYC processor platform, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Aspeed's 2016 acquisition of Broadcom's Emulex Pilot chipset business unit has already buoyed shipments of its BMC chips. Aspeed has also become the major BMC chip supplier for servers based on the Intel Purley processor platform, and recently secured new BMC chip orders from ODM and OEM firms for their upcoming AMD EPYC-based servers, the report indicated, without citing its sources.

Market watchers expect Aspeed to enjoy revenue growth of about 20% sequentially in the third quarter with higher gross margin and profitability.

Aspeed has reported consolidated revenues of NT$133 million (US$4.37 million) for May 2017, up 25.7% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May came to NT$747 million, rising about 50% from a year earlier.