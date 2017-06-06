Apple updated iMac and MacBook series with latest platforms; introduces iMac Pro

Press release, June 6; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Apple has updated its iMac line with up to three times more powerful graphics, faster processors, Thunderbolt 3, faster storage options and brighter Retina displays, and added a Retina Ultra HD display and discrete graphics to the US$1,299 21.5-inch iMac. The iMac delivers powerful performance for 3D graphics, video editing and gaming, and with macOS High Sierra coming this fall, iMac becomes a great platform for virtual reality content creation. Apple has also updated MacBook and MacBook Pro with faster processors, added faster SSDs to MacBook and introduced a new US$1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple also introduced its workstation-grade iMac Pro.

The updated iMac features faster Kaby Lake processors up to 4.2GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz and supports up to twice the memory as the previous generation. Fusion Drive is now standard on all 27-inch configurations and the top-end 21.5-inch iMac. SSD storage options are now up to 50% faster. The iMac also comes with Thunderbolt 3 port.

Graphics on iMac are much more powerful across the line with the new Radeon Pro 500-series graphics with up to 8GB of vRAM. The 21.5-inch model delivers up to three times faster performance and the 27-inch model is up to 50% faster.

iMac also comes with a new display that is 43% brighter at 500nits and with support for one billion colors.

Apple also gave a sneak peek of its upcoming iMac Pro, an entirely new workstation-class product line designed for pro users with the most demanding workflows. The all-new iMac Pro, with its 27-inch Retina 5K display, up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation, is the most powerful Mac ever made. The iMac Pro is scheduled to ship in December starting at $4,999 (US).

In addition to the new iMac Pro, Apple is working on a completely redesigned, next-generation Mac Pro architected for pro customers who need the top-end, high-throughput system in a modular design, as well as a new high-end pro display.

Featuring next-generation Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, iMac Pro is designed to handle the most demanding pro workflows. With an all-flash architecture and all-new thermal design, the iMac Pro delivers up to 80% more cooling capacity in the same thin and seamless iMac design. The iMac Pro is also equipped with a new space gray enclosure and a 27-inch Retina 5K display with support for one billion colors.

The iMac Pro comes with the new AMD Radeon Pro Vega GPU. Featuring a new next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an 11 Teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR. And for half-precision computation, ideal for machine learning, iMac Pro delivers up to a 22 Teraflops of performance.

The iMac Pro also supports up to 4TB of SSD and up to 128GB of ECC memory, and with four Thunderbolt 3 ports can connect to up to two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays at the same time. For the first time ever on a Mac, iMac Pro features 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times faster networking.

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro features Kaby Lake processors up to 3.5GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, and the 15-inch MacBook Pro goes up to 3.1GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz. The 15-inch MacBook Pro now comes standard with more powerful discrete graphics with more video memory, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro adds a new US$1,299 configuration.

Apple new iMac with Intel Kaby Lake platform

Photo: Company

Apple iMac Pro all-in-one PC

Photo: Company