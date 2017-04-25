Amazon opens office in Taiwan to promote B2B online trading

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Amazon has opened an office in Taipei for Amazon Global Selling, its platform specifically for B2B online sales between manufacturers (sellers) and corporate or institutional buyers, to promote business in the Taiwan market, according to Amazon Global Selling Asia head Cindy Tai.

As there are outstanding manufacturing industries in Taiwan, such as machine tools, automotive and motorcycle parts and accessories, electronic products, sporting goods and bicycles and components, Amazon hopes to attract Taiwan-based makers to use Amazon Global Selling to export their products, Tai said.

In addition to matching B2B online sales, Amazon Global Selling provides logistics services for sellers to warehouse their products in its logistics centers. Currently, Amazon Global Selling has set up 14 promotion offices and 149 logistics centers around the world, with the logistics centers delivering goods to 185 countries. It has 300 million chargeable users including sellers in 172 countries.

Amazon Global Selling Asia head Cindy Tai

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, April 2017