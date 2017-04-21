Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:31 (GMT+8)
Kymco unveils Internet of Motorcycles
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

Motorcycle maker Kwang Yang Motor (Kymco) on April 20 unveiled Kymco Noodoe, an in-house-developed Internet of Motorcycles solution at the Motorcycle Taiwan 2017 exhibition taking place in Taipei during April 20-23, and aims to equip every Kymco motorcycle with Kymco Noodoe in five years, according to company CEO Ko Chun-ping.

Kymco Noodoe is a cloud-based system that can display speed, time and weather conditions on a motorcycle dashboard, and push notifications from the riders' smartphone, Ko said.

Kymco will upgrade kymco Noodoe through cooperation with partners to develop applications. While Kymco Noodoe is free to use currently, Kymco may offer chargeable applications and services in the future to cover operating and maintenance costs, Ko noted.

Kymco sold 314,213 motorcycles in the Taiwan market for a market share of 36.9% in 2016 and aims to sell 300,000 units in 2017.

