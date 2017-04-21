Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:32 (GMT+8)
Arima Optoelectronics strives to reach break-even operation
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip and laser diode maker Arima Optoelectronics (AOC) consecutively suffered net losses from 2011 to 2016 and focuses business operations in 2017 on breaking even, according to the company.

While AOC saw net loss decrease to NT$158.6 million (US$5.0 million) for 2016, the company had accumulated net loss of NT$2.453 billion since 2011.

In order to improve its profitability, AOC will sell part of its stake in laser diode chip maker and laser diode packaging service provider Arima Lasers. AOC currently holds a 53% stake in Arima Lasers. In addition, AOC has ended production of blue-light LED epitaxial wafers and chips and disposed of 40 corresponding MOCVD sets, keeping 15 MOCVD sets of which five are used to produce white LED chips and 10 to produce AlGaInP LED chips.

Of AOC's revenues from AlGaInP LED chips, high-brightness models account for 31.4%, ultra-high-brightness ones for 68.2% and infrared ones for 0.4%.

