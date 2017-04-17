Crystalwise Technology steps into lithium tantalate wafers, lithium niobate wafers

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

Sapphire wafer maker Crystalwise Technology has extended production to lithium tantalate wafers and lithium niobate wafers, materials used to make wireless communication RF SAW (surface acoustic wave) filters, and ships 100,000 a month, according to industry sources.

There is estimated global demand for 900,000 4-inch lithium tantalate and lithium niobate wafers a month currently, and Japan-based makers together account for 80% of the demand. Crystalwise Technology is the largest non-Japan-based supplier. Yuan Hong Technical Materials, Crystalwise Technology's China-based subsidiary, also produces such wafers.

In addition, Crystalwise Technology has developed sapphire using a sputtering process specifically for use to make UV-C LED epitaxial wafers and chips and will begin production soon.

For 6-inch PSS (patterned sapphire substrates), Crystalwise Technology has landed orders from Europe-based LED epitaxial wafer makers.

Crystalwise Technology will raise funds through issuing 5-year unsecured bonds worth NT$280 million (US$9.2 million), with its main shareholder Sino-American Silicon Products to subscribe to all of the bonds.

Crystalwise Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.583 billion, gross margin of negative 20.55%, net operating loss of NT$539.7 million, net loss of NT$730.4 million and net loss per share of NT$3.48 for 2016.