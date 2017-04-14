Nan Ya Photonics steps into PV EPC business

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

LED lighting maker Nan Ya Photonics has stepped into undertaking EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) and 15-20 year maintenance for rooftop PV systems and PV power-generating stations, according to the company.

Nan Ya Photonics was originally an LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker, but has phased out production due to price competition from China-based makers, and shifted business operations to LED lighting for industrial use.

Nan Ya Photonics has developed automatic optical inspection devices based on LED lighting through cooperation with equipment makers. Its solution can inspect copper foil, copper-clad laminates and thin films.