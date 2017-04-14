Taipei, Saturday, April 15, 2017 01:55 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Nan Ya Photonics steps into PV EPC business
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

LED lighting maker Nan Ya Photonics has stepped into undertaking EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) and 15-20 year maintenance for rooftop PV systems and PV power-generating stations, according to the company.

Nan Ya Photonics was originally an LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker, but has phased out production due to price competition from China-based makers, and shifted business operations to LED lighting for industrial use.

Nan Ya Photonics has developed automatic optical inspection devices based on LED lighting through cooperation with equipment makers. Its solution can inspect copper foil, copper-clad laminates and thin films.

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link