Alcor Micro unit to list on Taiwan OTC
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 April 2017]

Alcorlink, a subsidiary of Alcor Micro specializing in computer peripherals, expects to soon list on the Taiwan over-the-counter (OTC) market at a tentative price of NT$21 (US$0.69) per share.

The share price of Alcor Micro, which holds a 64.71% stake in Alcorlink, closed at NT$20.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 12, up NT$0.60 or 3%.

Alcor Micro in 2015 split itself in three business units in a move aimed at focusing individually on its target areas - computer peripherals, SoC and flash storage devices. Alcorlink was therefore established to focus on chip solutions for PC peripherals.

Alcorlink also offers chip solutions for mobile device peripherals and safety identification. The company's card reader controller ICs are Apple MFI certified, which have obtained orders from Transcend Information and Power Quotient International (PQI). As for safety ID applications, Alcorlink provides smart card controller chips and other solutions for optical fingerprint ID and image capture.

Alcorlink disclosed monthly shipments of its high-margin smart card controllers have exceeded three million units. The segment accounts for about 30% of company revenues.

Alcorlink's has also cut into the supply chain of a Korea-based home appliance vendor by providing solutions for optical fingerprint ID and iamge capture.

