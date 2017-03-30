Taipei, Thursday, March 30, 2017 18:06 (GMT+8)
ESD solution provider Amazing Microelectronic sees earnings up 70% in 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 30 March 2017]

ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection solution provider Amazing Microelectronic saw its net profits surge 70% on year to a 7-year high of NT$323 million (US$10.68 million) in 2016.

The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$4.9 for 2016. The EPS was higher than market expectations ranging from NT$3.5-4.0, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Revenues for 2016 totaled NT$2.439 billion, increasing 16.3% from a year earlier. Increasing adoption of USB 3.1 and Type-C connections, fingerprint and ToF (time of flight) sensors and wireless charging has helped ramp up demand for ESD solutions, said the report.

The company's sales in the first two months o 2017 grew 15.3% on year to NT$418 million.

Amazing plans to deal out dividends of NT$2.4 for 2016, including NT$1.80 in cash and NT$0.60 in shares.

The company's stock price dropped NT$0.40 to finish at NT$71.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 30 session.

