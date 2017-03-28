Lida expects rising demand for eco-friendly air compressors from China

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Taiwan-based air compressor maker Lida Holding expects China's growing adoption of automated production lines and increased demand for eco-friendly production to raise manufacturers' demand for their power-saving and low-noise compressors.

Lida is planning to develop a new air compressor with high efficiency, low power consumption and low noise to coordinate with China's thirteenth five-year plan and Made in China 2025 plan.

Lida recently announced consolidated revenues of NT$8.27 billion (US$273.78 million) for 2016, up 8.54% on year, but its gross margins were down from 24.9% in 2015 to reach only 23.96% because of rising steel prices. However, the company's net profits still enjoyed growth of 9.34% on year to reach NT$1.02 billion in 2016 and EPS of NT$10.80.

The company will distribute cash dividends of NT$5.40 for 2016