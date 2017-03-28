Taipei, Wednesday, March 29, 2017 15:24 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Lida expects rising demand for eco-friendly air compressors from China
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Taiwan-based air compressor maker Lida Holding expects China's growing adoption of automated production lines and increased demand for eco-friendly production to raise manufacturers' demand for their power-saving and low-noise compressors.

Lida is planning to develop a new air compressor with high efficiency, low power consumption and low noise to coordinate with China's thirteenth five-year plan and Made in China 2025 plan.

Lida recently announced consolidated revenues of NT$8.27 billion (US$273.78 million) for 2016, up 8.54% on year, but its gross margins were down from 24.9% in 2015 to reach only 23.96% because of rising steel prices. However, the company's net profits still enjoyed growth of 9.34% on year to reach NT$1.02 billion in 2016 and EPS of NT$10.80.

The company will distribute cash dividends of NT$5.40 for 2016

Realtime news

  • Commentary: TPK, O-film tie-up to bring uncertainty to touch panel industry

    Displays | 6min ago

  • Compal becomes a strategic partner of LeEco

    IT + CE | 1h 9min ago

  • Hua Hong seeing robust smart-card chip demand

    Bits + chips | 1h 12min ago

  • Cleanroom constructor UIS posts record NT$6.52 in 2016 EPS

    Bits + chips | 1h 12min ago

  • Xintec looks to turnaround in 2H17

    Bits + chips | 1h 16min ago

  • HTC teams up with Qingdao Publishing to tap educational VR market in China

    IT + CE | 1h 24min ago

  • ECS suffers net loss per share of NT$1.70 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 23:01

  • Digitimes Research: Sony launches Bravia OLED TVs, Samsung beefs up marketing of QLED TVs in March

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:59

  • Lenovo talking with Fujitsu about buying PC business, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:48

  • Mitac Holdings to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.50

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:15

  • Quanta to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$3.50

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:09

  • PChome Online to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5.583

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:04

  • Clevo to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.70

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:58

  • Competition in AI platform market intensifying

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:53

  • Invetec net profits stay flat in 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:35

  • Twinhead International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:34

  • Unitech Computer to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.30

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:34

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link