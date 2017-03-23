Tai Tung Communication expects large gain from selling factory

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

Fiber-optic cable maker Tai Tung Communication will sell a factory in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, and expects a capital gain of NT$1.108-1.328 billion (US$36.1-43.3 million), the company said at a March 22 investor conference.

The site of the factory has land area of 4,926 square meters and can be sold at NT$1.27-1.49 billion, while the acquisition cost in 1988 was only NT$162 million, Tai Tung explained.

Tai Tung posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.847 billion, gross margin of 18.23%, net operating profit of NT$52.8 million, net profit of NT$74.5 million and net EPS of NT$0.73 for 2016 and will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$0.60.

Taiwan Intelligent Fiber Optic Network (Taifo), a subsidiary that Tai Tung owns a 64.43% stake, is undertaking a 25-year BOT (build-operate-transfer) project of setting up fiber-optic networks in Taipei for the city government. With establishment beginning in 2012, fiber-optic networks in the city will be completed in the first half of 2017 and then Taifo will begin operation.

For operation of fiber-optic networks, Taifo will cooperate with fixed-line telecom carriers to cater to business users and provide FTTH/B services for household users in line with the city government's urban renewal and public housing construction projects and real estate developer's building construction projects. With cumulative investment of NT$4-5 billion in setting up the fiber-optic networks, Taifo is likely to begin to profit from the operation in 2019.