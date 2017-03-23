Taipei, Friday, March 24, 2017 00:36 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Tai Tung Communication expects large gain from selling factory
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

Fiber-optic cable maker Tai Tung Communication will sell a factory in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, and expects a capital gain of NT$1.108-1.328 billion (US$36.1-43.3 million), the company said at a March 22 investor conference.

The site of the factory has land area of 4,926 square meters and can be sold at NT$1.27-1.49 billion, while the acquisition cost in 1988 was only NT$162 million, Tai Tung explained.

Tai Tung posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.847 billion, gross margin of 18.23%, net operating profit of NT$52.8 million, net profit of NT$74.5 million and net EPS of NT$0.73 for 2016 and will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$0.60.

Taiwan Intelligent Fiber Optic Network (Taifo), a subsidiary that Tai Tung owns a 64.43% stake, is undertaking a 25-year BOT (build-operate-transfer) project of setting up fiber-optic networks in Taipei for the city government. With establishment beginning in 2012, fiber-optic networks in the city will be completed in the first half of 2017 and then Taifo will begin operation.

For operation of fiber-optic networks, Taifo will cooperate with fixed-line telecom carriers to cater to business users and provide FTTH/B services for household users in line with the city government's urban renewal and public housing construction projects and real estate developer's building construction projects. With cumulative investment of NT$4-5 billion in setting up the fiber-optic networks, Taifo is likely to begin to profit from the operation in 2019.

Realtime news

  • Samsung, eSilicon tape out 14nm network processor with Rambus 28G SerDes solution

    Bits + chips | 3h 22min ago

  • Apple iPhone 6s tops list of best-selling smartphones for 2016, says IHS

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 25min ago

  • ASE says no plan to set up local site in US for packaging services

    Bits + chips | 3h 27min ago

  • SAS suffers net loss per share of NT$2.77 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 38min ago

  • Digitimes Research: 3G/4G becomes mainstream in India in 2016-2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 39min ago

  • Nintendo expects to ship 20 million Switch devices in first year, say Taiwan makers

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • Everlight Electronics nets NT$4.13 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • Lenovo plans to offer 3-5 Mods smartphone accessories a quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom procures 4G equipment from Nokia

    Before Going to Press | 3h 46min ago

  • AUO procures TFT-LCD equipment

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • India market: Handset sales proportion from online channels rises to nearly 35%

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • Systex nets NT$4.50 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 50min ago

  • Bright Led Electronics to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.80

    Before Going to Press | 3h 51min ago

  • GMT to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • TSMC to begin 7nm tape-out in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • Win Semi to deal out cash dividend of NT$4.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • SPIL to pay NT$1.75 cash dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 4h 1min ago

  • InterServ International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | 4h 3min ago

  • Oppo actively tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

  • Audio IC firm C-Media 2016 profits fall to 3-year low

    Before Going to Press | 4h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link