Taipei, Friday, March 24, 2017 00:36 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
PC vendors to hike prices in 3Q17
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 March 2017]

PC vendors, in order to reflect continual hikes in component costs, including display panels, DRAM, SSDs, Li batteries, plan to raise retail prices when new models equipped with revised Kaby Lake processors are launched in the third quarter of 2017, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Intel is planning to release upgraded Kaby Lake processors in the third quarter and PC vendors are expected to release new products with increased prices to target back-to-school demand.

Lenovo COO Gianfranco Lanci, at an analyst conference in February, said that PC component shortages have not improved and the company will raise its PC prices in order to reflect some of the increased costs.

Asustek Computer CEO Jerry Shen also recently noted that the company's biggest challenges in 2017 are exchange rate fluctuations and component price hikes. To minimize the impact from the component pricing, Asustek is also planning to increase the prices for its new products.

The component shortages are also expected to create more pressure on small PC vendors, as big vendors placing bigger amounts of component orders will be given priority by their suppliers.

Realtime news

  • Samsung, eSilicon tape out 14nm network processor with Rambus 28G SerDes solution

    Bits + chips | 3h 22min ago

  • Apple iPhone 6s tops list of best-selling smartphones for 2016, says IHS

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 25min ago

  • ASE says no plan to set up local site in US for packaging services

    Bits + chips | 3h 27min ago

  • SAS suffers net loss per share of NT$2.77 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 38min ago

  • Digitimes Research: 3G/4G becomes mainstream in India in 2016-2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 39min ago

  • Nintendo expects to ship 20 million Switch devices in first year, say Taiwan makers

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • Everlight Electronics nets NT$4.13 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • Lenovo plans to offer 3-5 Mods smartphone accessories a quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom procures 4G equipment from Nokia

    Before Going to Press | 3h 46min ago

  • AUO procures TFT-LCD equipment

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • India market: Handset sales proportion from online channels rises to nearly 35%

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • Systex nets NT$4.50 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 50min ago

  • Bright Led Electronics to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.80

    Before Going to Press | 3h 51min ago

  • GMT to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • TSMC to begin 7nm tape-out in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • Win Semi to deal out cash dividend of NT$4.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • SPIL to pay NT$1.75 cash dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 4h 1min ago

  • InterServ International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | 4h 3min ago

  • Oppo actively tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

  • Audio IC firm C-Media 2016 profits fall to 3-year low

    Before Going to Press | 4h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link