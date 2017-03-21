Ju Teng International to benefit from increased Surface shipments in 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Chassis maker Ju Teng International Holdings, currently the exclusive supplier of metal-alloy chassis used in Microsoft Surface-series notebooks and tablets, is expected to see large growth in metal-alloy chassis shipments in 2017 due to increases in Surface shipments, according to industry sources.

Ju Teng has been the global largest maker of plastic chassis mainly used in consumer notebooks. In view of decreasing demand for consumer notebooks, Ju Teng has extended production to metal-alloy and carbon-fiber chassis and has become a supplier for use in HP business-use notebooks, Asustek Computer smartphones and Microsoft's Surface, the sources said.

Ju Teng expects the revenue proportion from metal-alloy chassis to rise from 35-40% in 2016 to at 50% in 2017, possibly exceeding that for plastic chassis for the first time.

Ju Teng on March 21 released its financial report for 2016, recording consolidated revenues of HK8.002 billion (US$1.031 billion), slipping 10.45% on year, gross margin 16.78%, down 4.52pp, and net profit HK501 million, down 42.79%. The decrease was mainly because Ju Teng expanded production capacity in the first half of 2016 but capacity utilization in the second half was lower than expected due to delays in starting production, the company explained.