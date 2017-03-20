Syncmold 2016 net EPS hits record

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 March 2017]

LCD monitor/TV hinge and stand maker Syncmold Enterprise Group has reported its 2016 net EPS reached NT$6.06, the company's highest-ever annual level.

Syncmold posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.210 billion (US$69.8 million), gross margin of 25.07%, net operating profit of 287 million, net profit of NT$252 million and net EPS of NT$1.68 for fourth-quarter 2016. For the entire 2016, the company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$9.138 billion, gross margin of 23.78%, net operating profit of 1.188 billion and net profit of NT$909 million.

As integration of stands and electro-mechanical components is increasingly popular for monitors' industrial deisgn, Syncmold hopes to form strategic cooperation with clients to develop such products.

Syncmold has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$5.64 for 2016, accounting for 93.07% of the corresponding net EPS.