China Unicom 2016 net profit slump 94.1%
Press release, March 16; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

China Unicom on March 15 released its financial report for 2016, posting consolidated revenues of CNY240.98 billion (US$36.29 billion), growing 2.4% on year, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization) of CNY79.50 billion, down 9.1%, and net profit of CNY630 million, down 94.1%.

The consolidated revenues mainly consisted of CNY145.02 billion from mobile communication services and CNY94.68 billion from fixed-line telecom and Internet-access services.

China Unicom had 263.82 million mobile communication subscribers at the end of 2016, increasing 11.51 million from a year earlier. In particular, there were 104.55 million 4G subscribers at the end of the year with a net addition of 60.4 million during the year. Monthly ARPU (average revenues per user) for mobile communication services in 2016 stood at CNY46.4.

China Unicom had 75.24 million fixed-line broadband Internet-access subscribers at the end of 2016, 71.2% of which used FTTH services.

China Unicom has capital spending of CNY72.116 billion in 2016, decreasing 46.1% on year. China Unicom added 337,000 4G base stations around China to a total of 736,000.

