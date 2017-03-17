Taipei, Friday, March 17, 2017 17:25 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
China market: ZTE names new chairman
Alexandria Chou, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

China-based telecom equipment maker ZTE has named Yin Yimin as its new chairman with immediate effect. ZTE said outgoing chairman Zhao Xianming has resigned from the chairmanship but will continue to serve as president.

ZTE said Zhao resigned from the chairmanship in order to improve the company's management by differentiating the role of chairman and president. Zhao became chairman and president of ZTE in April 2016.

However, Zhao's stepdown comes after ZTE agreed to enter a guilty plea and to pay a total of US$896.32 million in fines to the US government in early March for conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by illegally shipping US-origin items to Iran.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link