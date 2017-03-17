China market: ZTE names new chairman

Alexandria Chou, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

China-based telecom equipment maker ZTE has named Yin Yimin as its new chairman with immediate effect. ZTE said outgoing chairman Zhao Xianming has resigned from the chairmanship but will continue to serve as president.

ZTE said Zhao resigned from the chairmanship in order to improve the company's management by differentiating the role of chairman and president. Zhao became chairman and president of ZTE in April 2016.

However, Zhao's stepdown comes after ZTE agreed to enter a guilty plea and to pay a total of US$896.32 million in fines to the US government in early March for conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by illegally shipping US-origin items to Iran.