Cvilux 2016 revenues up 1.81% on year

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Electronic connector maker Cvilux posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.59 billion (US$81.6 million) for 2016, inching up 1.81% on year. Among applications, notebooks accounted for 28% of consolidated revenues, networking/communication devices 19.7%, industrial electronics 25.5%, optoelectronics 12.0%, consumer electronics 8.4% and automotive components for 6.4%, according to the company.

For 2017, the company expects its network/communication devices, industrial electronics and automotive component businesses to all enjoy double-digit percentage growths on year.

Cvilux's clients for the automotive components include BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Chrysler, while its industrial electronics products are enjoying gross margins at above 30%, according to market watchers.

Cvilux's USB Type-C Gen2 products were already certified by USB IF in January and the company has already started sending samples to clients for testing. As demand for Type-C products increases, the company expects the product line's revenue contribution to start rising in the fourth quarter.

The company has also developed an in-house brand O'Pro9 targeting IoT products covering healthcare, security and automotive applications.