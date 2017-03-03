Nishoku Technology setting up factory in China

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

Plastic mold injection component maker Nishoku Technology is constructing a factory to mainly produce plastic automotive components in Kunshan, eastern China, with completion scheduled for the end of 2017 and production to kick off in early 2018, according to company general manager Chien Sheng Tsai.

The company expects the revenue proportion for automotive components to rise from 16.6% in 2016 to 30% in three years, Tsai said.

The plastic mold injection industry is currently dominated by Taiwan- and Japan-based players, noted Tsai adding that as China's labor wages have been rising rapidly and the ecosystem changing quickly, many players have started leaving the market or moved their plants to Southeast Asian countries. With overall capacity dropping, many clients have started seeking partners that are able to deliver stable and quality supply, bringing new business opportunities to Nishoku.

Tsai pointed out that Nishoku's automated production lines are giving the company advantages over its competitors and the company is also planning to adopt six-axis robot arms at the company's new plants in Kunshan.

In 2016, Nishoku's gross margin was 26% and achieved EPS of NT$7.59 (US$0.25). For 2017, Tsai expects the company to continue enjoying growth.

In addition to automotive components, Nishoku also supplies internal structure components for notebooks and related peripherals. The business contributed 30.1% of Nishoku's overall revenues in 2016.