Taipei, Saturday, March 4, 2017 11:52 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Nishoku Technology setting up factory in China
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

Plastic mold injection component maker Nishoku Technology is constructing a factory to mainly produce plastic automotive components in Kunshan, eastern China, with completion scheduled for the end of 2017 and production to kick off in early 2018, according to company general manager Chien Sheng Tsai.

The company expects the revenue proportion for automotive components to rise from 16.6% in 2016 to 30% in three years, Tsai said.

The plastic mold injection industry is currently dominated by Taiwan- and Japan-based players, noted Tsai adding that as China's labor wages have been rising rapidly and the ecosystem changing quickly, many players have started leaving the market or moved their plants to Southeast Asian countries. With overall capacity dropping, many clients have started seeking partners that are able to deliver stable and quality supply, bringing new business opportunities to Nishoku.

Tsai pointed out that Nishoku's automated production lines are giving the company advantages over its competitors and the company is also planning to adopt six-axis robot arms at the company's new plants in Kunshan.

In 2016, Nishoku's gross margin was 26% and achieved EPS of NT$7.59 (US$0.25). For 2017, Tsai expects the company to continue enjoying growth.

In addition to automotive components, Nishoku also supplies internal structure components for notebooks and related peripherals. The business contributed 30.1% of Nishoku's overall revenues in 2016.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link