Kaimei Electronic fails to acquire significant stake in Ta-I

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 February 2017]

Kaimei Electronic has failed to complete its bid for an up to 45% stake in rival capacitor company Ta-I Technology.

Kaimei said it was unable to acquire a minimum of 8.78 million shares, or 5% of Ta-I's outstanding shares during the designated tender offer period, due to "the appearance of intentional manipulation."

In January, Kaimei announced plans to buy 79 million shares, or 45% of Ta-I's outstanding shares at NT$24.76 per share via tender offer during January 20 to February 23.

Later in January, Ta-I disclosed plans to buy back 10 million shares from the local stock market at prices ranging from NT$15.50-29.50 during the period from January 23 to March 22. The buyback plan apparently was initiated to fend off the tender offer from Kaimei.