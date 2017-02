MediaTek-Richtek deal probed for possible insider trading

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 February 2017]

Taiwan authorities are investigating possible insider trading linked to MediaTek's 2015 acquisition of Richtek Technology.

Investigators on February 22 searched the offices of MediaTek and Richtek, and homes of 13 people including former Richtek spokesperson Lorna-Li Yao.

MediaTek has responded saying the investigations relate to the actions of individuals and not to the company's operations.