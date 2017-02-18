Taipei, Sunday, February 19, 2017 03:47 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: NTT DoCoMo, KDDI, SoftBank step into power supply
Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Following the liberalization of Japan's low-voltage electricity market beginning April 1, 2016, NTT DoCoMo, KDDI and SoftBank, the three largest Japan-based mobile telecom carriers, have become retailers of electricity for households and small businesses in a bid to promote sales of value-added services using their ICT capabilities, according to Digitimes Research.

Newcomers in the open low-voltage electricity market fall in two categories: natural gas and oil suppliers motivated to become integrated energy suppliers and non-energy providers looking for adding value business opportunities, Digitimes Research indicated.

Mobile telecom carriers have opportunities to provide smart meters and HEMS (home energy management systems) which are able to not only save power but also collect consumption data for Big Data analysis which can be referenced for providing elderly care and other services.

