KT, LG U+, SK Telecom post mixed growth in 4Q16 net operating profits, says paper
Chen Bo-zhen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 February 2017]

Korea Telecom (KT), LG U+ and SK Telecom, the three largest South Korea-based telecom carriers, have reported fourth-quarter 2016 net operating profits of KRW226.3 billion (US$196 million), down 15.3% on year, KRW184.4 billion up 63.0%, and KRW301.9 billion down 28.8%, according to South Korea-based Maeil Business Newspaper.

Fourth-quarter consolidated revenues were KRW6.02 trillion for KT, KRW3.12 trillion for LG U+ and KRW4.35 trillion, growing 1.0%, 9.1% and 2.6% on year.

KT, LG U+, SK Telecom: Financial reports, 2016 (KRWb)

Item

KT

LG U+

SK Telecom

Amount

Y/Y

Amount

Y/Y

Amount

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

22,740

2.1%

11,450

6.1%

17,090

(0.3%)

Net operating profit

1,440

11.4%

746.5

18.1%

1,540

(10.1%)

Net profit

797.8

26.4%

492.7

40.3%

1,660

9.5%

Source: Maeil Business Newspaper, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

