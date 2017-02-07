KT, LG U+, SK Telecom post mixed growth in 4Q16 net operating profits, says paper

Korea Telecom (KT), LG U+ and SK Telecom, the three largest South Korea-based telecom carriers, have reported fourth-quarter 2016 net operating profits of KRW226.3 billion (US$196 million), down 15.3% on year, KRW184.4 billion up 63.0%, and KRW301.9 billion down 28.8%, according to South Korea-based Maeil Business Newspaper.
Fourth-quarter consolidated revenues were KRW6.02 trillion for KT, KRW3.12 trillion for LG U+ and KRW4.35 trillion, growing 1.0%, 9.1% and 2.6% on year.
|
KT, LG U+, SK Telecom: Financial reports, 2016 (KRWb)
|
Item
|
KT
|
LG U+
|
SK Telecom
|
Amount
|
Y/Y
|
Amount
|
Y/Y
|
Amount
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
22,740
|
2.1%
|
11,450
|
6.1%
|
17,090
|
(0.3%)
|
Net operating profit
|
1,440
|
11.4%
|
746.5
|
18.1%
|
1,540
|
(10.1%)
|
Net profit
|
797.8
|
26.4%
|
492.7
|
40.3%
|
1,660
|
9.5%
Source: Maeil Business Newspaper, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017