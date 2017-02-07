KT, LG U+, SK Telecom post mixed growth in 4Q16 net operating profits, says paper

Chen Bo-zhen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 February 2017]

Korea Telecom (KT), LG U+ and SK Telecom, the three largest South Korea-based telecom carriers, have reported fourth-quarter 2016 net operating profits of KRW226.3 billion (US$196 million), down 15.3% on year, KRW184.4 billion up 63.0%, and KRW301.9 billion down 28.8%, according to South Korea-based Maeil Business Newspaper.

Fourth-quarter consolidated revenues were KRW6.02 trillion for KT, KRW3.12 trillion for LG U+ and KRW4.35 trillion, growing 1.0%, 9.1% and 2.6% on year.

KT, LG U+, SK Telecom: Financial reports, 2016 (KRWb) Item KT LG U+ SK Telecom Amount Y/Y Amount Y/Y Amount Y/Y Consolidated revenues 22,740 2.1% 11,450 6.1% 17,090 (0.3%) Net operating profit 1,440 11.4% 746.5 18.1% 1,540 (10.1%) Net profit 797.8 26.4% 492.7 40.3% 1,660 9.5%

Source: Maeil Business Newspaper, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017